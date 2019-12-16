More than $131,860 worth of drugs reportedly found in suspected trafficker’s truck, home

RACINE — Nearly 3¾ pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and opiates were reportedly found inside the home and truck of a suspected drug trafficker in Racine on Thursday.

Combined, the drugs are worth $131,860 on the street, according to the Racine Police Department.

Mario Michel Garcia, 37, of Racine, was charged with eight felonies for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, narcotics and heroin, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

One of the Police Department’s investigators noted that “there has been an increase in heroin and cocaine mixed with fentanyl” recently in the area. This is a tactic to “increase dependency in users as well as to increase the potency of the drugs and resale value,” according to the investigator’s report.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever considered at least 50 times more potent than morphine. Synthetic opioids, the most popular of which is fentanyl, was involved in nearly half of all opioid-related deaths in 2016. In 2010, it was involved in fewer than 15% of all opioid-related deaths, according to the federal government’s National Institute on Drug Abuse.