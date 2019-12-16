More than $131,860 worth of drugs reportedly found in suspected trafficker’s truck, home

RACINE — Nearly 3¾ pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and opiates were reportedly found inside the home and truck of a suspected drug trafficker in Racine on Thursday.
Combined, the drugs are worth $131,860 on the street, according to the Racine Police Department.
Mario Michel Garcia, 37, of Racine, was charged with eight felonies for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, narcotics and heroin, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
One of the Police Department’s investigators noted that “there has been an increase in heroin and cocaine mixed with fentanyl” recently in the area. This is a tactic to “increase dependency in users as well as to increase the potency of the drugs and resale value,” according to the investigator’s report.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever considered at least 50 times more potent than morphine. Synthetic opioids, the most popular of which is fentanyl, was involved in nearly half of all opioid-related deaths in 2016. In 2010, it was involved in fewer than 15% of all opioid-related deaths, according to the federal government’s National Institute on Drug Abuse.
According to a criminal complaint:
Police reported that Garcia’s 2019 Chevy Silverado had been flagged in “an ongoing narcotics investigation.”
When an officer encountered the vehicle on Dec. 12 and discovered that Garcia had a suspended license, a traffic stop was initiated and a search of the vehicle followed. The vehicle’s windows also were suspected to have been illegally tinted.
Two plastic bags containing “a white rock substance” were found underneath the front passenger seat, where Garcia reportedly had been sitting. Both bags tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl and weighed a combined 373.9 grams, or more than four-fifths of a pound. A third bag allegedly contained heroin and weighed 3.2 grams.
More drugs and $4,100 in cash was found at Garcia’s home on the 1800 block of North Main Street. Police reported finding hidden bags throughout the kitchen that contained:
- 511.2 grams of opiates and fentanyl
- 791.1 grams of cocaine and fentanyl
- 16.3 grams of cocaine and fentanyl
All told, just shy of 1.7 kilograms (or 3.74 pounds) of drugs were found during the investigation, according to the criminal complaint.
The Racine Police Department based its estimate that the drugs were worth more than $130,000 on an estimation that one gram is valued at $100 on the street.
At a court hearing Monday morning, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office requested a $200,000 cash bond, but the bond was reduced down to $50,000.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning.
