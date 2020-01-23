More than 60 grams of mushrooms, crystal meth found during traffic stop

DOVER — A Colgate man was arrested after more than 60 grams of mushrooms were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
At 1:31 a.m. Thursday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black 2008 Chevy HHR for a defective brake lamp on Highway 75 at Church Road in the Town of Dover, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, 23-year-old Thomas J. Rector from Colgate in Washington County, said he was headed back home. Thomas reportedly made conflicting statements, which made the deputy suspicious of possible criminal activity.
A Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was called to the traffic stop and the K-9 alerted to the presence of the odor of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle uncovered 60.9 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 0.4 grams of crystal meth.
Thomas was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail where he is being held, pending felony charges of manufacturing/delivery psilocin mushrooms and possession of methamphetamines, the Sheriff's Office said.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph P LaRose
Joseph P LaRose, 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Monette Martin
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
James O McKnight
James O McKnight, 100 block of Chelsea Lane, Union Grove, hit and run (injury).
Kevin Anthony West
Kevin Anthony West, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Daniel E Blair
Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shavontae R Booker
Shavontae R Booker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Michael J Carlson
Michael J Carlson, 2000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson, 2200 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.