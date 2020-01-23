You are the owner of this article.
More than 60 grams of mushrooms, crystal meth found during traffic stop
More than 60 grams of mushrooms, crystal meth found during traffic stop

Mushrooms found during traffic stop

The Racine County Sheriff's Office confiscated 60.9 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 0.4 grams of crystal meth during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. The vehicle was reportedly driven by Thomas Rector of Washington County. 

DOVER — A Colgate man was arrested after more than 60 grams of mushrooms were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. 

At 1:31 a.m. Thursday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a black 2008 Chevy HHR for a defective brake lamp on Highway 75 at Church Road in the Town of Dover, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, 23-year-old Thomas J. Rector from Colgate in Washington County, said he was headed back home. Thomas reportedly made conflicting statements, which made the deputy suspicious of possible criminal activity.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit was called to the traffic stop and the K-9 alerted to the presence of the odor of illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle uncovered 60.9 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 0.4 grams of crystal meth.

Thomas was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail where he is being held, pending felony charges of manufacturing/delivery psilocin mushrooms and possession of methamphetamines, the Sheriff's Office said. 

