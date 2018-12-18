MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man was arrested Monday after police found more than four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
At 11:12 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant officers stopped a vehicle traveling on Highway 31 at Larchmont Drive for a traffic violation, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The officer spoke with the driver, identified by a U.S. passport as 26-year-old Evan J. Fendley of Chicago, Illinois. When the officer said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, Fendley reportedly said he had a “joint,” and showed it to the officer.
After investigating, a large quantity of marijuana was found in four plastic bags inside of the vehicle, which police say was consistent with the distribution of narcotics sales. The total weight of the marijuana was 4.35 pounds.
Fendley also had three cell phones in his possession.
Fendley was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail. Charges of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture marijuana are being referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
