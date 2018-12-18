Try 1 month for 99¢
Marijuana found

Mount Pleasant police display bags containing more than four pounds on marijuana, which was found in a car after a traffic stop late Monday night on Highway 31, south of Highway 11. Evan J. Fendley, 26, of Chicago, was arrested and charged on Tuesday with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana.

 Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man is facing charges after police found more than four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop late Monday night.

At 11:12 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant officers stopped a vehicle traveling on Highway 31 at Larchmont Drive, just south of Highway 11, for a traffic violation, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

The officer spoke with the driver, identified by a U.S. passport as 26-year-old Evan J. Fendley of Chicago. When the officer said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, Fendley reportedly said he had a “joint,” and showed it to the officer.

After investigating, a large quantity of marijuana was found in four plastic bags inside of the vehicle, which police say was consistent with the distribution of narcotics sales. The total weight of the marijuana was 4.35 pounds.

Fendley also had three cell phones in his possession.

Fendley was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail. He was charged later on Monday with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been assigned a preliminary hearing in circuit court on Dec. 26. Fendley remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

