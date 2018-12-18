MOUNT PLEASANT — A Chicago man is facing charges after police found more than four pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop late Monday night.
At 11:12 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant officers stopped a vehicle traveling on Highway 31 at Larchmont Drive, just south of Highway 11, for a traffic violation, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The officer spoke with the driver, identified by a U.S. passport as 26-year-old Evan J. Fendley of Chicago. When the officer said he smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, Fendley reportedly said he had a “joint,” and showed it to the officer.
After investigating, a large quantity of marijuana was found in four plastic bags inside of the vehicle, which police say was consistent with the distribution of narcotics sales. The total weight of the marijuana was 4.35 pounds.
Fendley also had three cell phones in his possession.
Fendley was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail. He was charged later on Monday with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/manufacture marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been assigned a preliminary hearing in circuit court on Dec. 26. Fendley remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.
So stupid, make it legal!
"Make it legal"......How is Cory Mason doing on that? Last we heard they declared any discussions about decriminalizing pot were confidential and not to be disclosed. Think Tate the #2 was involved.
What? I thought Tate the number 2 demanded an order that Racine Police do not arrest those in possession of marijuana. Miscommunication most probably.
Good job. Keep the dope and the dopes OUT!!
