More than 1,000 child porn files reportedly found on Sturtevant man's computer

STURTEVANT — A 26-year-old Sturtevant man was arrested Wednesday after more than “1,000 photographs and videos depicting child pornography and child nudity” were reportedly found on a computer hard drive he allegedly owned.

Jacob J. Streckenbach, of the 9000 block of Carol Ann Drive, allegedly kept child pornography on the hard drive and uploaded child porn to the internet using a peer-to-peer file sharing system.

He has been charged with 16 counts of possession of child pornography. Each count carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

He refused to give a statement to investigators, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday afternoon press release.

“This is one of the larger collections of child pornography in our Internet Crimes Against Children Division history,” the release stated.

Streckenbach does not have a prior criminal record, according to online court documents and a criminal complaint. In addition to the child pornography charges, he faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana.

A Racine County investigator connected a “torrent file” with an IP address that belonged to Streckenbach, according to the criminal complaint.

That torrent file had been shared privately between multiple internet users using the “BitTorrent network,” the Sheriff’s Office reported. The file contained as many as 330 files, “at least one of which was identified as being a file of investigative interest to child pornography investigations.”

After the investigator confirmed that the file contained the illegal images and videos, a search warrant was approved and Streckenbach’s home was searched on Wednesday. During that search, a one-terabyte hard drive was recovered that contained “a large collection of child pornography.”

A cash bond of $100,000 was set during an initial appearance Thursday, records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16. He remained in custody in Racine County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

