More than a pound of pot found during Caledonia traffic stop

CALEDONIA — The Racine County Sheriff's Office confiscated more than a pound of marijuana after a traffic stop Monday on the Interstate 94 frontage road.
At 5:34 p.m., a Racine County Sheriff deputy stopped on a vehicle for an equipment violation at Highway G and the east frontage road, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
As a deputy approached the vehicle, the deputy reported an "overwhelming odor of fresh marijuana" coming from the vehicle. Additional deputies also responded to the scene to assist.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 20-year-old Jose Partida of Racine, allegedly refused to exit his vehicle and had to be forcefully removed.
Inside a black plastic shopping bag behind the rear seat, deputies reported finding a vacuum-sealed bag containing marijuana buds weighing 460.2 grams, which is slightly more than 1 pound.
As of Tuesday, Partida remained at the County Jail. Charges of obstruction and possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jmontae L. Bogan
Jmontae L. Bogan, 1100 block of Frederick Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, first degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Gerald L. Cross
Gerald L. Cross, Milwaukee, failure to provide child support.
Robert W. Martinsen
Robert W. Martinsen, 700 block of Fox Lane, Waterford, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, obstructing an officer.
John Allyn
John Allyn, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jameel L. Lomack
Jameel L. Lomack, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, resisting an officer.
Calvin A. McGowan
Calvin A. McGowan (a.k.a. Pappy), 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jessica M. Nelson
Jessica M. Nelson, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take equal to or less than $500).
Amber R. Nicolazzi
Amber R. Nicolazzi, 3600 block of West County Highway G, Caledonia, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathan J. Romnek
Nathan J. Romnek, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John P. Torres Jr.
John P. Torres Jr., 1100 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
