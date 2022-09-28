More than 6 weeks after homicide, 15-year-old appears in court with attorney for the first time in Racine

RACINE — A teen facing allegations he shot another teen in the head was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Zontell Junior, 15, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 12 shooting death of Quintin Smith, who was 16 years old at the time of his death.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the first time Junior appeared in court with an attorney, Commissioner Alice Rudebusch ruled there was sufficient evidence to send the case on for trial.

The case was initially delayed because the defendant did not have legal representation. He is now being represented by Attorney Laura Walker.

Junior will have the opportunity to make a plea at the arraignment scheduled for Nov. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched at approximately 8:27 p.m. to the 1900 block of Case Avenue on the report of a teenager shot in the head.

Upon arrival, officers found Smith suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head and people on scene trying to apply pressure to his wounds. He was first taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital and then airlifted to Froedtert Hospital, in Wauwatosa, where he was pronounced dead.

The evening of the shooting three young men reportedly got together to smoke marijuana, which Smith allegedly brought for sale.

One of the young men, who is a witness for the prosecution, told investigators Junior shot Smith.

According to the witness: The three of them were in the driveway when Junior handed the witness a phone, which he answered. While he was on the phone he heard a loud gunshot. When he turned around, he alleges he saw Smith fall to the ground and Junior had a gun in his hands. Junior then grabbed his phone and left.

However, Junior denied he was the shooter, claiming he was in the backyard at the time of the shooting and ran when he heard the shot.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators theorize the shooting may have been gang related. The witness allegedly told authorities Junior said he was going to shoot Smith because he “messes with the opps” — meaning Junior, who associated with the NFL (North Side For Life) was accusing Smith of associating with the Dirty P gang.

NFL is a younger, more violent offshoot of the Vice Lords, according to police.

Investigator Robert Rasmussen said from the witness stand on Wednesday that Junior and the witness were known to be associated with a gang. He added that there was talk of Smith also being associated with a gang, but it was not something he knew for a fact.

Smith’s sister, Kalli, told The Journal Times last month that her brother was not part of any gangs, but knew people who were. “Being 16, you’re friends with all these kids from school,” she said. Smith was a student at Park High School.

Speaking on kids in gangs, Kalli said “They think that is what’s important, and it is absolutely not, because now I lost a brother and the kid that shot him lost his life also ‘cause he’s locked up. So it’s like two young kids (gone) for no reason.”