More than 20 shell casings found on Packard Avenue after shots fired incident
More than 20 shell casings found on Packard Avenue after shots fired incident

RACINE — No one was injured Wednesday evening after multiple shots were fired on Packard Avenue, according to the Racine Police Department. 

At 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Packard Avenue after they received numerous complaints that shots had been fired, Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Thursday morning. 

When police investigation, officers discovered more than 20 spent shell casings near the intersection of 16th Street and Packard Ave.

Although no one was struck by gunfire in the exchange, two houses in the area were hit. Police said there were no witnesses to the incident.  

