More information released on Labor Day train vs. truck crash
‘Somehow they survived’

More information released on Labor Day train vs. truck crash

241252541_2780523955413725_961527815152260734_n.jpg

A Flight for Life helicopter takes off Monday near Seven Mile Road, transporting to a hospital the driver of a truck that was hit by a train.

 Caledonia Fire Department
241201563_2780523915413729_2652578520546405993_n.jpg

A Flight for Life helicopter flies over Seven Mile Road on Monday, transporting the driver of a truck that was hit by a train.

CALEDONIA — An Amtrak train that struck a truck where railroad tracks cross Seven Mile Road at around 3:15 p.m. on Monday was going 79 mph at the time of the non-fatal collision.

The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old from Racine, was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with critical injuries but survived. He was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

According to a Tuesday release from the Caledonia Police Department, the man had “attempted to drive past” the railroad gates, which were working properly (and thus were down) at the time of the crash.

No one on the Amtrak train was reported to be hurt.

The investigation is still active. The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit is assisting local authorities with the investigation.

“Somehow they survived,” noted a Facebook post from the Caledonia Fire Department regarding the crash.

IMG_8840.jpeg

A Caledonia Police vehicle blocks off part of Seven Mile Road after a train hit a truck and the driver was airlifted by Flight for Life on Monday.
