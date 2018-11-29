RAYMOND — The Racine County Sheriff's Office has released additional information about the man found dead along a rural highway, and they are seeking assistance from the public to find the involved party or parties.
Keith D. Brown, 61, was found on 76th Street (Highway U), just north of Seven Mile Road, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Brown was found lying face down in the northbound lane of traffic near the fog line between 700 76th Street and 652 76th Street. He had no pulse, was not breathing and was determined to be dead.
On Thursday, authorities released additional information about what Brown was doing before he was struck and killed. At around 8:30 p.m., Brown reportedly left a local bar in his truck. His truck reportedly got stuck, and it appeared that he was walking back to the bar when he was hit.
During Wednesday's autopsy, it was discovered that Brown’s death was a result of multiple blunt force trauma resulting from a hit-and-run vehicle crash.
The autopsy determined Brown had multiple skull fractures, broken ribs on the right side and a broken/dislocated shoulder. He had no injuries to the left side of his body or his lower extremities.
The Sheriff's Office reported that the involved vehicle most likely has passenger side damage. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-636-3323.