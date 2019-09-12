RACINE — Monique West, the mother of the Racine teen fatally shot by a Mount Pleasant Police sergeant in June, sent a letter this week to Racine and Mount Pleasant officials pleading for more information on the shooting to be publicly released.
Ty’ Rese West, 18, was shot and killed early on June 15 by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese after West reportedly ran away from the officer.
Police say Giese stopped West near the intersection of 24th and Racine streets because he was riding a bicycle without a light. Police said Giese saw West had a gun during the chase, and Giese shot the teen. Investigators have said a handgun was recovered at the scene.
But as the investigation into the shooting closes in on 90 days, police have not released any more details, leaving a slew of unanswered questions such as whether Giese was wearing a body camera and if that camera was on during the shooting.
Monique West in her letter requested access to video and audio evidence and police reports of the incident.
You have free articles remaining.
“I am reaching out to ask for your help, as my family and I try to come to terms with Tyrese’s death at the hands of your officer,” Monique West wrote in the letter addressed to Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine Police Chief Art Howell, Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot and Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens.
“If you have any compassion, would you please arrange for us to immediately view any and all video evidence, dispatch records, and police reports of the last minutes of Tyrese’s life. We also want to learn more about the history of Sergeant Giese and his use of lethal force.”
The Racine Police Department, which handled the investigation, submitted its preliminary findings to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office on August 2. More than a month later, District Attorney Tricia Hanson has remained mum on any possible action her office may take in the case.
In a Thursday morning email, Hanson offered only three words in response to the letter and questions about the status of the investigation: “Still under review.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.