Monday evening sideswipe incident diverts traffic on Douglas Avenue

RACINE — At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a sideswipe motor vehicle crash occurred on Douglas Avenue between Melvin and Kingston avenues, forcing traffic in both directions to detour. The impact of the sideswipe caused the driver of a 2018 Ford Escape, a Racine woman, to veer off the roadway and into a utility pole.

Both the Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department responded to the scene.

The driver of the Escape told The Journal Times on Tuesday afternoon that her vehicle, traveling northbound on Douglas in the right lane, was sideswiped by a speeding vehicle that swerved into her lane, hitting her driver's door and front fender. The Escape is a total loss.

She reported that the speeding vehicle, traveling northbound in the left lane behind a vehicle waiting to turn left at Subway, swerved into her lane rather than stop and wait to proceed north.

This story may be updated.

