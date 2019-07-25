RACINE — After deliberating for more than six hours, a jury of 12 came back hung and a mistrial was declared Thursday in the case of a former Washington-Caldwell Elementary School eighth-grade teacher accused of sexually assaulting a former student.
Justin D. Spiegelhoff, 37, of Burlington, was facing a felony charge of second-degree assault of a child. He faced up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.
Closing arguments were heard Thursday morning, with deliberations beginning at 9:45 a.m.
After beginning deliberations, jurors twice sent notes to Racine Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen stating that they could not reach a consensus.
At approximately 1 p.m., jurors said they were split, at 6-6. At about 2:30 p.m., the jury said they had moved to 7-5, but still were at a standstill.
Each time, Nielsen sent the jurors back to take more time to come to a decision, given the sensitive nature of the case.
Just after 3:30 p.m., the jury came back, stating that they were deadlocked and ultimately unable to come to a unanimous verdict.
A status conference is set for Aug. 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. to discuss the future of the case.
Background
According to the criminal complaint, the sexual assault reportedly occurred during the 2011-2012 school year at Washington-Caldwell Elementary School, in the Tichigan area of the Town of Waterford.
The victim, then 13, testified Wednesday that she was asked to grab something in the school’s kiln room when Spiegelhoff came up behind her, touched her breasts, played with her bra, kissed her and put his hand down the back of her pants. She also said he took off his shirt to show her his tattoos.
Spiegelhoff reportedly spent extra time with the victim, meeting with her one-on-one. He also allegedly wrote the girl notes, gave her a necklace and called her on her cellphone.
In August 2015, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office met with the girl. During that interview the victim alleged that Spiegelhoff touched her inappropriately multiple times while she was one of his students.
During Spiegelhoff’s jury trial, which started on Tuesday, more details surfaced, including phone records that showed 42 phone calls occurring between Spiegelhoff, then 30, and his victim, then 13 or 14, between February and June 2012. The two reportedly spoke more than 10 hours on the phone, with 31 of the phone calls originating from Spiegelhoff.
Both the victim and Spiegelhoff testified, as well as two school administrators, who said they were concerned about Spiegelhoff’s boundary issues with students.
The jury was sent for deliberations at approximately 9:40 a.m. Thursday after closing arguments.
Closing arguments
“Sexual assaults do not happen in front of a captive audience. They occur in the shadows, when no one is around, and no one is watching,” said Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel. “All too often in these cases, we are left with the testimony of the witness, and the denial of the defendant.”
Van Schyndel said that the jury was fortunate that the victim’s testimony was not the only evidence available. He pointed to phone records and testimony from school administrators who were concerned about Spiegelhoff’s inappropriate boundaries with student.
Defense attorney Patrick Cafferty said that during the victim’s testimony, she added additional information she had not provided to investigators. He said she “inaccurately portrayed” the incident with Spiegelhoff and was not credible.
“The state can make excuses about time passing, that she was a 13-year-old girl, and any other excuses they want to make, but the reality is they have to embrace the burden,” Cafferty said. “They have to prove these things to you beyond a reasonable doubt. And if the only evidence they have to prove these things is (the victim), who has these credibility problems, you have to take that into account.”
Cafferty also said that the victim never explicitly said that Spiegelhoff touched her buttocks or breasts, saying that she only testified that he put his hands down the back of her pants.
“I’m not going to sit up here and play semantics with the testimony,” Van Schyndel said. “You’ve heard the testimony. I will let you use your common sense.”
Van Schyndel questioned why the victim would feel the need to lie about what happened to her and put herself through so much. “What dog does she have in this fight? What does she have to gain?”
