Missouri woman arrested for allegedly providing gun that was used to kill Marcus Caldwell

The criminal complaint charging Buckley describes evidence collected at the crime scene in Racine, which included a Glock 22 pistol gun box, a receipt for the purchase of a Glock 22 in the case and a magazine in the gun case loaded with .40 caliber ammunition, consistent with a shell casing near the scene of the homicide, according to the release.

A firearms trace by ATF indicated that a Glock 22 pistol was purchased by Hardimon on Oct. 2 from Kevin’s Guns in St. Charles. In addition, a forensic comparison of the ballistic evidence, namely a spent casing near the victim at the crime scene and ammunition found in the Glock 22 case, are consistent with one another, officials said.

The Racine Police Department is reminding the public that straw purchases of firearms are dangerous and can lead to a prison sentence.

Following the Oct. 17 killing, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said her office plans to become more strict when it comes to those who provide weapons to felons.

“Let it be known that my office recommends prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally," Hanson said in a statement. "From this point forward, my office will also include prison recommendations for those who illegally provide firearms to known felons, regardless of their lack of criminal history.”