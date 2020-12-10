Missouri woman arrested for allegedly providing gun that was used to kill Marcus Caldwell

The woman accused of providing the weapon used that was used to kill Marcus Caldwell in an October homicide has been arrested.
Laquesha Hardimon, 28, of Dellwood, Missouri, has been arrested and charged by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri for giving the weapon to Khalil Buckley, 23.
Hardimon made her initial appearance last Friday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, according to a press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
October killing
On Oct. 17, Racine Police responded to the 1200 block of Yout Street in reference to a homicide. The investigation led to the arrest and charging of Buckley for killing Caldwell, who was a 20-year-old Racinian and former Horlick High School basketball standout.
The criminal complaint charging Buckley describes evidence collected at the crime scene in Racine, which included a Glock 22 pistol gun box, a receipt for the purchase of a Glock 22 in the case and a magazine in the gun case loaded with .40 caliber ammunition, consistent with a shell casing near the scene of the homicide, according to the release.
A firearms trace by ATF indicated that a Glock 22 pistol was purchased by Hardimon on Oct. 2 from Kevin’s Guns in St. Charles. In addition, a forensic comparison of the ballistic evidence, namely a spent casing near the victim at the crime scene and ammunition found in the Glock 22 case, are consistent with one another, officials said.
The Racine Police Department is reminding the public that straw purchases of firearms are dangerous and can lead to a prison sentence.
Following the Oct. 17 killing, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said her office plans to become more strict when it comes to those who provide weapons to felons.
“Let it be known that my office recommends prison in every case in which a felon possesses a firearm illegally," Hanson said in a statement. "From this point forward, my office will also include prison recommendations for those who illegally provide firearms to known felons, regardless of their lack of criminal history.”
The Racine Police Department said in a press release that it thanks ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Racine District Attorney’s Office for assistance with the investigation.
The ATF Chicago Field Division and the St. Louis Field Office of the ATF Kansas City Field Division assisted with the investigation, ATF said.
ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division added via a press release: "ATF works tirelessly on a daily basis to stem the flow of illegal firearms. Prohibited persons and those who supply firearms to those individuals will be held accountable and brought to justice."
