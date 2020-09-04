Missouri men arrested on firearms charges reportedly traveled to Kenosha to see riots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two men from Missouri are facing federal charges of illegal possession of firearms after being arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Pleasant Prairie, where a cache of weapons was located.

According to a Thursday news release from Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Michael M. Karmo, 40, and Cody E. Smith, 33, both of Hartville, Mo., were arrested at La Quinta Inn, 7540 118th Ave., which is located just east of Interstate 94 and just south of Highway 50.

According to the criminal complaints:

On Tuesday, the Kenosha Police Department advised FBI that a law enforcement agency in Iowa had received a tip that Karmo and an unidentified male were in possession of firearms and traveling from Missouri to Kenosha to loot and “possibly pick people off.”

FBI agents subsequently located and detained Karmo and Smith at the hotel, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

After receiving consent to search Karmo and Smith’s vehicle and hotel room, FBI agents recovered an Armory AR-15 assault rifle, a Mossberg 500 AB 12-Gauge shotgun, two handguns, a silencer, ammunition, body armor, a drone, and other materials.