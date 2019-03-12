What's Next?

Testimony in the murder trial of Dominque Knight is set to continue Wednesday, March 13, starting with Jonathon Sparks, a man who is currently facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge for a 2015 incident. Sparks reportedly once shared a jail cell with Knight.

A Racine Police investigator is expected to be the final witness on behalf of the prosecution and will likely testify late Wednesday morning. A verdict is expected before the end of the week.