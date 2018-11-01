Try 1 month for 99¢

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman reportedly walked away with minor injuries Thursday morning after a collision between her SUV and a cement truck.

The accident occurred at 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of highways G and V. Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said the woman was southbound on Highway V, was unfamiliar with the local roads and drove past the stop sign at Highway G without stopping.

Her vehicle was T-boned on the driver’s side at the intersection by a westbound Gleason Redi-Mix cement truck that happened to be empty, Larsen continued. The woman was transported by rescue squad to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment. The truck driver was not injured.

Larsen said the SUV appeared to be a total loss, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The intersection was shut down all four ways until about 10:30 a.m.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

