Minnesota man stopped for speeding in Racine County allegedly had more than a pound of pot in his trunk

YORKVILLE — A man pulled over at about 8:35 a.m. Saturday for speeding and driving recklessly was found to have a bag containing more than a pound of marijuana. The driver told officers the weed wasn’t his.
Pierre Joplin, 29, of Minneapolis, was identified as the driver and has been arrested. Medical use of marijuana is legal in Minnesota, but not recreational use, although the drug is decriminalized for smaller amounts.
According to Sgt. Aaron Schmidt of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were monitoring traffic on I-94 near Yorkville when they observed a SUV rapidly changing lanes and swerving between vehicles traveling 103 mph.
Charges state that the car continued to travel without slowing for around three-quarters of a mile before coming to a stop.
Deputies made contact with the driver and subsequently requested that one of the RCSO K9s respond to the scene, Schmidt wrote in a news release.
The K9 alerted on the vehicle and the subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a bag containing approximately 499.3 grams (1.1 pounds) of marijuana in a grocery bag.
Schmidt noted the bag was hidden in a rear compartment of the SUV.
Joplin allegedly told investigators the marijuana must have been left in the vehicle by the previous owner.
He was charged Monday with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200 and 1,000 grams. He was also issued traffic citations for speeding, reckless driving and operating while suspended.
Joplin was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 27
Today's mugshots: Sept. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert John Joseph
Robert John Joseph, 3700 block of 92nd Place, Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Caleb L Stulo
Caleb L Stulo, 700 block of Silent Sunday Court, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Eric D Wilkes
Eric (aka X Dreads) D Wilkes, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC.
Lydell G Woodley
Lydell G Woodley, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy J Bouwma
Timothy J Bouwma, 4700 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Michael A Cantwell
Michael A Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Priest A Jones
Priest A Jones, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Thomas A Mikulance
Thomas A Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Atlantice R Celmer
Atlantice R Celmer, 3000 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Ashley L Hawley
Ashley L Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
David R Holden
David R Holden, Saint Francis, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), felony bail jumping.
Pierre P Joplin
Pierre P Joplin, Minneapolis, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).