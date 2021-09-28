 Skip to main content
Minnesota man stopped for speeding in Racine County allegedly had more than a pound of pot in his trunk
I-94 ARREST

Minnesota man stopped for speeding in Racine County allegedly had more than a pound of pot in his trunk

Nearly a pound of pot was seized

I man pulled over on Saturday for speeding allegedly had more than a pound of pot in the back of his vehicle. 

 Dee Hölzel

YORKVILLE — A man pulled over at about 8:35 a.m. Saturday for speeding and driving recklessly was found to have a bag containing more than a pound of marijuana. The driver told officers the weed wasn’t his.

Pierre Joplin

Joplin

Pierre Joplin, 29, of Minneapolis, was identified as the driver and has been arrested. Medical use of marijuana is legal in Minnesota, but not recreational use, although the drug is decriminalized for smaller amounts.

According to Sgt. Aaron Schmidt of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were monitoring traffic on I-94 near Yorkville when they observed a SUV rapidly changing lanes and swerving between vehicles traveling 103 mph.

Charges state that the car continued to travel without slowing for around three-quarters of a mile before coming to a stop.

Deputies made contact with the driver and subsequently requested that one of the RCSO K9s respond to the scene, Schmidt wrote in a news release.

The K9 alerted on the vehicle and the subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a bag containing approximately 499.3 grams (1.1 pounds) of marijuana in a grocery bag.

Schmidt noted the bag was hidden in a rear compartment of the SUV.

Joplin allegedly told investigators the marijuana must have been left in the vehicle by the previous owner.

He was charged Monday with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200 and 1,000 grams. He was also issued traffic citations for speeding, reckless driving and operating while suspended.

Joplin was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

