Minnesota man reportedly found with more than 450 grams of marijuana in his car

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — A Minnesota man allegedly had over 450 grams of marijuana in his car, hidden underneath diapers in the trunk.

Wayne D. Tankersley, 29, from Brooklyn Park, Minn., is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver was identified as Tankersley. There were two adult passengers and two children in the vehicle as well. While speaking with Tankersley, the deputy reported immediately smelling the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Tankersley advised there were blunts located in the center console of the vehicle.

A search was conducted and deputies located 3.2 grams of THC in one of the passenger’s front left pocket, 7.7 grams of THC and a scale in a passenger’s purse, nine burnt cigars containing THC and weighing 5.3 grams and a quarter-full bottle of cognac behind the driver’s seat under some clothing.

Deputies searched the trunk and located a red and white shopping bag that was tied closed. Inside the bag were unpackaged diapers, and underneath the diapers was a light blue shopping bag that was tied shut. Inside the blue bag was a red T-shirt wrapped around another bag that contained 15 sandwich sized bags with marijuana weighing 456 grams.