Minnesota man reportedly found with more than 450 grams of marijuana in his car

RACINE COUNTY — A Minnesota man allegedly had over 450 grams of marijuana in his car, hidden underneath diapers in the trunk.
Wayne D. Tankersley, 29, from Brooklyn Park, Minn., is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200-1,000 grams and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The driver was identified as Tankersley. There were two adult passengers and two children in the vehicle as well. While speaking with Tankersley, the deputy reported immediately smelling the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Tankersley advised there were blunts located in the center console of the vehicle.
A search was conducted and deputies located 3.2 grams of THC in one of the passenger’s front left pocket, 7.7 grams of THC and a scale in a passenger’s purse, nine burnt cigars containing THC and weighing 5.3 grams and a quarter-full bottle of cognac behind the driver’s seat under some clothing.
Deputies searched the trunk and located a red and white shopping bag that was tied closed. Inside the bag were unpackaged diapers, and underneath the diapers was a light blue shopping bag that was tied shut. Inside the blue bag was a red T-shirt wrapped around another bag that contained 15 sandwich sized bags with marijuana weighing 456 grams.
A passenger told the officers that all of the marijuana and the scale belonged to Tankersley. When asked about the large amount of marijuana in the trunk, Tankersley said “they already said it’s mine, yeah it’s mine.”
A status conference in the case is set for Aug. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ryan L Carter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ryan L Carter, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Rachel K Connet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rachel K Connet, Muskego, Wisconsin, theft (false representation between $10,000-$100,000).
Heather M Dzibinski
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Heather (Heather Marie Miller) M Dzibinski, Poynette, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Edward J Jensen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Edward J Jensen, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, attempt sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, attempt incest, sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, incest.
Francisco NMI Munoz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Francisco NMI Munoz, 7700 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Robert R Petty Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert (Robert Martin) R Petty Jr., 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Joshua W Quella
Joshua W Quella, 5200 block of Worsley Lane, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Melissa N Sandoval
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Melissa N Sandoval, 1300 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Wayne D Tankersley
Wayne D Tankersley, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph E Wilbur
Joseph E Wilbur, Iola, Wisconsin, child enticement, exposing a child to harmful material.
Connor A Hetchler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Connor A Hetchler, 1400 block of Plainfield Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Dawyonn McNeal
Dawyonn (aka Ricky) McNeal, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Ontario Murray
Ontario Murray, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
