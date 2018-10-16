CALEDONIA — A Rochester, Minn., man was arrested after marijuana was reportedly found in his SUV, which crashed into a semi-trailer last week along the Interstate frontage road.
In connection to the incident, Muhammad Rahshawn Bush, 27, has been charged with a felony count of possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 5, Bush was driving southbound on the east frontage road in Caledonia and tried to pass a semi-trailer. Bush told police that he tried to drive around the semi because he thought it was was pulling over. But the semi didn't pull over, and Bush's SUV struck the side of the semi, before ending up in a ditch.
Neither Bush nor the driver of the semi reported any injuries.
A Caledonia police officer reported smelling marijuana coming from Bush's vehicle. Police said that Bush gave permission for the vehicle to be searched and reportedly admitted that there was marijuana in the car.
Inside a backpack found inside the car, police found two cylindrical containers. One was marked "high edible," and inside police found a vacuum-sealed bag containing a green, leafy substance. Inside the second container was a vacuum-sealed bag containing "a nugget," that later tested positive for THC, the intoxicating ingredient found in marijuana. A second vacuum-sealed bag was also found in the container, this one containing three brown round balls that smelled like marijuana and later tested positive for being THC wax. A third bag was also found in the container containing marijuana. A vape pen and two vape cartridges were also located.
Combined, the recovered substances weighed more than 28 grams, police reported.
Minnesota has legalized medical use of marijuana and has decriminalized possession of less than 42.5 grams of marijuana in 1976, but recreational use remains illegal.
Past convictions
According to court records, Bush has one prior conviction for possession of THC from July 2016 in Olmsted County, Minn. He also was convicted for misdemeanor domestic assault in June 2011 and second-degree burglary of a dwelling and felony domestic assault in April 2016.
Court records show that an initial appearance in court for Bush is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Bush was not in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday night, online jail records indicated.
