Minnesota man arrested after vehicular chase allegedly said 'No cop can catch me' upon being arrested

A Minnesota man allegedly nearly struck multiple cars during a police chase on Interstate 94 before telling an officer he thought about running because “No cop can catch me,” but still allowed himself to be arrested.
Leonardo Garcia, 27, from Minneapolis, Minnesota, was charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Interstate 94 near Highway 11. The vehicle then accelerated away, reaching speeds around 100 mph, and nearly struck two or three other vehicles. The pursuit was terminated after 5.9 miles.
The deputy was then advised that the vehicle was found by officers from the Oak Creek Police Department and all of the occupants were arrested. One of the occupants said she was the front passenger and that Garcia was driving. She said they pulled off of the interstate and attempted to steal a tire from another vehicle to replace their damaged one. The back passenger said that she was yelling at Garcia to stop but he refused. She also said Garcia debated trying to run from the scene, but everyone told him to stop.
The deputy spoke with Garcia, who admitted to being the driver and said that when he saw the police lights he did not know why he was being pulled over. He said he did not stop because he was tired and wanted to get home to Minneapolis. He said he thought about running because “No cop can catch me.”
Garcia was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
