Minneapolis man allegedly broke into Racine home two years ago, made first court appearance this week

WIND POINT — A former Racine resident now living in Minneapolis who allegedly broke into a Wind Point home more than two years ago made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday.

Robert D. Petty Jr., 47, has been charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and two misdemeanor counts of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 24, 2018, an officer was sent to a house on Beechwood Court in Wind Point for a burglary that was interrupted by the homeowners.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the victims who said they left the house at around 8:30 p.m., returned at 10:15 p.m. and heard a noise that sounded like a person was moving around on the second floor. While one of the victims called the police, the other walked upstairs and heard a window break. When he got upstairs he saw two pillow cases in the hall that were stuffed with their belongings, including papers, coins, money, jewelry and other items. The bedroom was a complete mess and the window that went out to the roof was smashed out.

The victim said a wallet, purse and tablet were missing.