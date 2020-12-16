Minneapolis man allegedly broke into Racine home two years ago, made first court appearance this week

WIND POINT — A former Racine resident now living in Minneapolis who allegedly broke into a Wind Point home more than two years ago made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday.
Robert D. Petty Jr., 47, has been charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and two misdemeanor counts of theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Aug. 24, 2018, an officer was sent to a house on Beechwood Court in Wind Point for a burglary that was interrupted by the homeowners.
Upon arrival, the officer met with the victims who said they left the house at around 8:30 p.m., returned at 10:15 p.m. and heard a noise that sounded like a person was moving around on the second floor. While one of the victims called the police, the other walked upstairs and heard a window break. When he got upstairs he saw two pillow cases in the hall that were stuffed with their belongings, including papers, coins, money, jewelry and other items. The bedroom was a complete mess and the window that went out to the roof was smashed out.
The victim said a wallet, purse and tablet were missing.
Officers found that two window screens at the back of the house were taken off. The broken bedroom window had some pieces of flesh on it as well as blood. The purse was found outside in the backyard with the wallet and tablet inside it.
Samples of blood and flesh from the scene were collected and tested in a lab. Results — which weren't returned to the Racine Police Department until August 2019 according to the complaint — indicated that the suspect was Petty.
A warrant was filed that month, according to online court records, which also indicated that the warrant was served on Wednesday this week.
According to the complaint, when the robbery in Wind Point was reported, Petty had been out of incarceration for just over than 10 months from a prior arrest.
Petty was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Wednesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Petty's prior record includes convictions for:
- Possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin in 2017 Racine County;
- Federal conviction in Wisconsin for conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance in 1996 for which he was given a sentence of 145 months, equal to 12 years plus one month;
- Obstructing in Racine County in 1995; and
- Possession with intent to deliver cocaine, battery with a dangerous weapon and sex with a child in 1991, all in Racine County.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kevin M Francois
Kevin M Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert D Petty Jr.
Robert D Petty Jr., Minneapolis, Minnesota, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
