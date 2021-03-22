 Skip to main content
Minivan vs. semi crash shuts down Interstate offramp at Highway 11
alert

Minivan vs. semi crash shuts down Interstate offramp at Highway 11

 Rachel Kubik

YORKVILLE — A crash early Monday afternoon shut down the southbound Interstate 94 offramp at Highway 11 (Durand Avenue), just west of the interstate.

The minivan appeared to have sustained heavy front-end damage and the semi's cab sustained damage to the area surrounding its driver's side.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol were among the first responders who shut down roads near the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that eastbound lanes of Highway 11.

As of 2 p.m., the DOT was projecting that disruptions to traffic would continue until at least 3 p.m.

