Milwaukee woman found passed out in car, allegedly admitted to smoking crack

RACINE — A Milwaukee woman was allegedly found passed out in a car at Kwik Trip at 6801 Washington Ave., and reportedly admitted to officers that she smoked crack cocaine.
Rebecca L. Price, 40, was charged with a felony count of possession of cocaine, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:56 a.m. Thursday, officers were sent to Kwik Trip, 6801 Washington Ave., for a person who was passed out in a silver Impala.
Upon arrival, an officer noticed a woman who was slumped over the wheel. When the officer opened the door, the driver woke up and appeared to be extremely slow and sluggish. She originally gave the officer a fake name, and the officer later learned the driver was Price. The officer saw two pills in the driver door handle as well as copper scrubbing material commonly used in smoking drugs. A plastic syringe cap was also observed on the driver’s side floorboard.
Inside Price’s purse were 2 crack pipes and 5 rocks of crack. Inside her left jacket pocket was a small metal tin containing cocaine. Throughout the car were multiple pill packs containing 4 entacapone pills, 20 rytary pills and 1 Comtan pill; all three are used for Parkinson’s disease and Price did not have a prescription for them. Inside the center console was a crack pipe and 2 rocks of crack. A backpack in the backseat had another crack pipe, a pill cutter and an excess Chore Boy copper scrubber. The total weight of the crack found was 0.4 grams.
She reportedly admitted to smoking crack and said that she fell asleep in her car due to being awake for the last few days from smoking it. She said that the pills did not belong to her.
Price was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on April 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
