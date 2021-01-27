Milwaukee woman allegedly tried to use sister's name to get out of court trouble

RACINE — A Milwaukee woman allegedly tried to use her sister's name to get out of court trouble.

Melissa L. Nemitz, 38, was charged with a felony count of personal ID theft for avoidance.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 26, an officer received an email with a voicemail from a victim who said she believed her sister, Nemitz, was using her name to get out of legal trouble. She got a notice from Racine County stating she did not appear in court for a drug paraphernalia offense and now owes money.

The victim said the notice was addressed to her through her maiden name, and that she had been married for three years and out of the state for eight years. She reportedly said that she immediately suspected Nemitz as the person who used her name due to knowing she was a drug addict.

Nemitz was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

