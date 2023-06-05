MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of products from Ulta Beauty.

Shavona D. Williams, 20, of the 2200 block of North 16th Street, was charged with felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking over $10,000 and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 28 an officer was sent to Ulta Beauty at 5630 Washington Ave. after a report of a man and a woman suspected of taking bottles of fragrance worth $10,224.

In a similar incident, more $18,000 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Highland Park Ulta Beauty.

That led to several arrests, including Williams.

A detective reviewed video surveillance from the Washington Avenue store and reportedly identified Williams as the female suspect.

Williams also has been accused of taking items from Ulta Beauty stores in Kenosha and Milwaukee.

Williams was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.