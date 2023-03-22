MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty.

Tymarria N. Evans, 23, of the 3200 block of North 13th Street was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking greater than $10,000, and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday officers were sent to Ulta Beauty at 5630 Washington Ave. after a report of a retail theft.

The store manager said that two women entered the store with large bags, put many high-end perfumes inside and then ran out of the store.

The women reportedly got into a blue SUV with Minnesota license plates.

The complaint said that more than $10,000 worth of product was taken.

A GPS tracking tag inside one of the products led police to the blue SUV.

Evans was the sole occupant, and the stolen boxes of perfume reportedly were inside the vehicle.

Evans was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 20, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 20 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Leonard S. Tobias Leonard S. Tobias, 4200 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping. Lamarion Anderson Lamarion Anderson, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child under age 12. Martavis D. Anderson Martavis D. Anderson, West Allis, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, hit and run (attended vehicle), disorderly conduct. Dean W. Burns Dean W. Burns, 5600 block of 60th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia. Tymarria N. Evans Tymarria N. Evans, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take greater than $10,000), misdemeanor bail jumping. Jordan A. Johnson Jordan A. Johnson, 400 block of South Perkins Boulevard, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer. Antero Medina Antero Medina, 2700 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping. John H. Smith John H. Smith, Omaha, Nebraska, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school). Marcelo I. Tirado Marcelo I. Tirado, 2400 block of Eaton Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Jesse A. Varela Jesse A. Varela, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping. Kelyse T. Williams Kelyse T. Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Kendric Elliot Williams Kendric Elliot Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).