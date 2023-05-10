MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $2,000 from Educators Credit Union.

Nilya T. Tipton, 20, of the 3900 block of North 12th Street, was charged with two felony counts of theft from a financial institution between $500-$10,000.

According to a criminal complaint, in September an officer began an investigation into a mobile deposit fraud scheme involving the Educators Credit Union.

The scheme involved depositing checks through a mobile banking "Flash Cash" feature that allows customers to take a picture of a check and select the amount to deposit.

On June 6, a check was deposited for $1,000 and then a $500 withdrawal was made within an hour. A $480 withdrawal was made later that day.

The next day, a check for $2,000 was deposited and then a cash withdrawal for $1,003 was made the same day.

On June 13, both checks were returned as "Altered/Fictitious" and "warranty breach." The total loss to ECU was $2,021.74.

An officer reviewed surveillance video that reportedly showed Tipton was the person making the withdrawals.

The officer spoke with the account holder, who reportedly said that she had given Tipton her banking information and that Tipton had agreed to give her $500.

The account hold also reportedly told the office that Tipton used social media posts to recruit bank account holders to participate in the scheme.

Tipton was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

