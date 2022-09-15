Milwaukee woman accused of stealing $1,300 worth of items from Mount Pleasant Kohl's

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 58-year-old Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $1,300 worth of items from Kohl's.

Robin D. Pitt was charged with two felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and eight misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

Officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department conducted an investigation concerning thefts by Pitt from Kohl's at 5500 Washington Ave.

On Aug. 24, officers were sent to Kohl's for a shoplifting that occurred on Aug. 17. Surveillance video showed Pitt steal $714.99 worth of merchandise.

On Tuesday, officers were sent to the same Kohl's for a shoplifting done by Pitt again. She stole $672.99 worth of merchandise. A sergeant then saw her run out of the Kohl's with two bags and arrested her.

A marijuana pipe was later found in her car. The total value of the merchandise she stole from the two thefts was $1,387.98.

Pitt was given a $500 signature bond and a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.