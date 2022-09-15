Milwaukee woman accused of stealing $1,300 worth of items from Mount Pleasant Kohl's

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 58-year-old Milwaukee woman has been accused of stealing more than $1,300 worth of items from Kohl's.
Robin D. Pitt was charged with two felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and eight misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
Officers of the Mount Pleasant Police Department conducted an investigation concerning thefts by Pitt from Kohl's at 5500 Washington Ave.
On Aug. 24, officers were sent to Kohl's for a shoplifting that occurred on Aug. 17. Surveillance video showed Pitt steal $714.99 worth of merchandise.
On Tuesday, officers were sent to the same Kohl's for a shoplifting done by Pitt again. She stole $672.99 worth of merchandise. A sergeant then saw her run out of the Kohl's with two bags and arrested her.
A marijuana pipe was later found in her car. The total value of the merchandise she stole from the two thefts was $1,387.98.
Pitt was given a $500 signature bond and a $200 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 14, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Carvin R. Turner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carvin R. Turner, 1600 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams).
Herman G. Easley
Herman G. Easley, 1300 block of Orchard Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Larrice L. Ellison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Larrice L. Ellison, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Brandon Joseph Karczewski
Brandon Joseph Karczewski, 1400 block of C West Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Robin D. Pitt
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robin D. Pitt, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rhonda J. Stedman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rhonda J. Stedman, Homeless, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
