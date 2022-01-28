 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee woman accused of punching two Kwik Pantry employees in the face, causing $3,500 in damage

RACINE — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of punching two department store employees in the face and causing $3,500 worth of damage.

Bryanna D. Williams, 21, was charged with a felony count of criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were sent to Kwik Pantry at 600 Three Mile Road for a woman destroying items in the store.

Bryanna Williams

Williams

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with an employee who said that Williams came into Kwik Pantry and tried to buy tobacco. He said the ID Williams showed him did not look like her so he refused to sell her the tobacco. This started a fight where she struck him in the face. She then got into an argument with another employee who tried to get her out of the store. Williams ended up punching her in the face as well. 

The officer spoke with another employee who said that after the first fight, Williams came back to the store and began destroying items by tipping shelves and throwing merchandise. She left the store and then came back again with a large knife sharpener. She used the sharpener to damage more parts of the building, including an exterior window pane.

The estimated value of the broken glass and destroyed merchandise was $3,500.

Williams was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

