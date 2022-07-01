Milwaukee woman accused of driving drunk with three children in car near Burlington

BURLINGTON — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of driving drunk with three children in her car and nearly striking a dump truck.
Jessie L. Ford, 33, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle (1st offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:41 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was sent to the area of South English Settlement and Durand avenues for a vehicle swerving out of its lane and almost striking a dump truck.
The deputy located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Ford, and noticed she had glassy eyes. There were three children in the vehicle, all under the age of 10. Ford had slow and slurred speech and was unable to stay on topic with multiple questions. She submitted a preliminary breath test and had a result of 0.169, more than 2½ times over the legal limit.
Ford was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Sept. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
