Milwaukee woman accused of biting a deputy at Star Roller Rink in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of biting a deputy at Star Roller Rink.
Liatifah R. Curtis, 31, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer in addition to misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:44 p.m. on Sunday, a sergeant of the Racine Police Department was sent to Star Roller Rink, 1825 Sycamore Ave., for a person the owner wanted removed.
Upon arrival, the sergeant made contact with the owner who was trying to break up an argument among several people on the skating rink floor. Several people pointed out the person who was to be removed.
While the sergeant tried to escort the man from the skate floor, two women tried to wedge themselves between the man and the sergeant. Both refused to move and one woman, identified as Curtis, wedged herself forcefully onto the man. She refused to move away from the man and obstructed the arrest. She continued to yell at the sergeant and said he was not taking her or the man to jail and there was nothing he could do. She disregarded more than 10 orders from the sergeant and then was advised she was also under arrest.
A deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office also responded to the roller rink to assist in arresting the parties. While doing so, Curtis bit the deputy in the arm.
Curtis was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 6, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Darnell A. Armour
Darnell A. Armour, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal M. Benish
Crystal M. Benish, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Amonte M. Braden
Amonte M. Braden, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Tyshaun D. Carey
Tyshaun D. Carey, North Chicago, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Liatifah R. Curtis
Liatifah R. Curtis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Colton J. Fink
Colton J. Fink, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, attempt threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Joseph L. McLaurin
Joseph L. McLaurin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Bradley A. Moddes
Bradley A. Moddes, 3600 block of Carter Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Carl A. Rogers-Irish
Carl A. Rogers-Irish, Homeless, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeontae Snow
Jeontae Snow, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, receiving stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Ronnell A. Spruiel
Ronnell A. Spruiel, 2500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Rondell D. Walker
Rondell D. Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine.
Jaquell D. Allen
Jaquell D. Allen, 12800 block of 71st Street, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Jovany J. Butler
Jovany J. Butler, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michael D. Canady
Michael D. Canady, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Monica M. Hoffmann
Monica M. Hoffmann, 2000 block of Domanik Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tommie L. Kelley II
Tommie L. Kelley II, 400 block of Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Briana C. Scaletta
Briana C. Scaletta, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Mariah M. Tirado
Mariah M. Tirado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alysson L. Torres
Alysson L. Torres, 1600 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).