Milwaukee woman accused of biting a deputy at Star Roller Rink in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee woman has been accused of biting a deputy at Star Roller Rink.

Liatifah R. Curtis, 31, was charged with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer in addition to misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:44 p.m. on Sunday, a sergeant of the Racine Police Department was sent to Star Roller Rink, 1825 Sycamore Ave., for a person the owner wanted removed.

Upon arrival, the sergeant made contact with the owner who was trying to break up an argument among several people on the skating rink floor. Several people pointed out the person who was to be removed.

While the sergeant tried to escort the man from the skate floor, two women tried to wedge themselves between the man and the sergeant. Both refused to move and one woman, identified as Curtis, wedged herself forcefully onto the man. She refused to move away from the man and obstructed the arrest. She continued to yell at the sergeant and said he was not taking her or the man to jail and there was nothing he could do. She disregarded more than 10 orders from the sergeant and then was advised she was also under arrest.

A deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office also responded to the roller rink to assist in arresting the parties. While doing so, Curtis bit the deputy in the arm.

Curtis was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.