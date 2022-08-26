 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Milwaukee police officer shot by deceased suspect's gun that accidentally went off, chief says

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was non-fatally shot after a gun that had been used by a suspect to kill himself accidentally went off again and struck the officer, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman said Friday afternoon.

There was a strong police presence throughout the afternoon Friday near the intersection of 11th Street and Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee.

According to Norman, police were moving to arrest a wanted 43-year-old man accused of violating a domestic violence injunction. As police approached, the man allegedly fled on foot and fired a gun at officers but missed. At least one officer fired back, Norman said, but also missed. No injuries were reported from that exchange of gunfire.

The suspect then ran into a backyard and turned the gun on himself, fatally shooting himself in the head, Norman said.

“Officers arrived and approached his body behind a ballistic shield,” WTMJ-TV reported. “As officers turned the suspect over, the suspect’s firearm accidentally discharged, hitting one of the officers.”

An autopsy on the deceased man is reported to be scheduled for Monday.

