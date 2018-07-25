MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief confirmed Wednesday that an officer died after being shot and that a suspect was in custody.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales announced the officer's death at a press briefing. Morales said the officer, a 17-year police veteran, was also a friend of his.
The suspect was wanted on gun and drug violations, Morales said.
Deputy Fire Chief David Votsis said the Milwaukee Fire Department was called to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday and that the officer was taken to a nearby hospital.
Votsis earlier noted that one other person was wounded in the shooting, but Morales said at the briefing that the suspect was not wounded.
Local media reported that officers swarmed the scene in Metcalfe Park after the shooting.
The shooting comes nearly two months after the death of Milwaukee Officer Charles "Chuckie" Irvine Jr., who was killed after the squad car he was in crashed while in pursuit of a reckless driver.
Truly a terrible and horrific act by a thug!! who is embolden by the atmosphere created by left wing anarchy and disrespect for others and the rule of law... This is all a result of a guy who is a career criminal scum. And now he killed a family man, a good officer and friend of many...all because of a scum bag let loose on our community by a judicial system run by the wrong judges and socialist legislative decisions made on the bench by Milwaukee judges who "feel" they can alter sentences to make them feel better...This killer should be on death row.....We need a Death penalty again in Wisconsin...
