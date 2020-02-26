Milwaukee Police Chief confirms six are dead, including the shooter, at Molson Coors

Staff members at the facility were alerted about the shooting via text and email by the company.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

One woman tweeted: “I can’t steer clear when I live near there. What is going on? I’ve never seen so many MPD come in one place.”

Live video showed an officer in body armor retrieving an assault rifle from a car. Emergency crews were continuing to arrive at the scene nearly two hours after the initial call to police.

Before Wednesday's shooting, there had been three mass killings nationwide in 2020, with 12 total victims. All have been shootings. In 2019, there were 44 mass killings, with 224 total victims.

The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database tracks all U.S. homicides since 2006 involving four or more people killed over 24 hours regardless of weapon, location, victim-offender relationship or motive.