Milwaukee Police: Active shooter at veterans facility subdued

MILWAUKEE — Police said officers subdued an active shooter threat by shooting and killing a 66-year-old man at a veterans facility Tuesday morning.

WISN-TV (Channel 12) reported that multiple gunshots were heard at the scene, near Veterans Central Place, a facility near the intersection of 35th and Wells streets in Milwaukee.

“Upon arrival, officers encountered the suspect, a 66-year-old Milwaukee man, in a basement with other residents of the building ... The suspect pointed his firearm at the officers. The officer discharged their firearm, subsequently striking the suspect,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman was quoted as saying Tuesday by local media.

Norman said shots had been fired prior to officers’ arrival, although no other injuries were reported.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel described Veterans Central Place “as a licensed residential care facility and halfway house.”

A staff member of Veterans Central Place told WISN-TV that the facility was evacuated as the incident broke out. The staff member, Clent Rice, said the now-deceased 66-year-old has “been a problem” since he moved into the facility. “We see this all over the country man. I know all the time when I go in there and who I’m working with and these guys having combat training and some of them having mental health issues, you can run into these types of incidents.”

