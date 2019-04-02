MILWAUKEE — Police say a parking checker has been beaten and stabbed in Milwaukee.
It happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the city's northwest side as the parking enforcement officer was issuing a citation. Authorities say two suspects confronted the man and began physically assaulting him. One of the suspects stabbed him.
Police say the checker was able to get away, return to his vehicle and drive to a police station where he was treated and transported to a hospital.
Officials say he's in stable condition.
