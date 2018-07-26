CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man is facing multiple charges after reportedly entering the apartment of a woman he had an argument with earlier and strangling her.
Jordan N. Currie, 26, of the 4900 block of North 25th Street, is charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and aggravated battery, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Caledonia Police responded to the 3900 block of Wyoming Way for a report of a burglary in progress. Dispatchers told police that a party, later identified as Currie, made entry to an apartment belonging to a woman with whom he has a child.
Earlier in the evening, the two were talking when the woman discovered that Currie had many different relationships with other women, so the resident asked Currie to leave or she would call the police.
Later that night, as the woman was lying down with her child, she heard the blinds leading to the second-floor balcony rustle. She discovered Currie trying to enter the apartment through an unlocked window. When she confronted Currie, he allegedly wrapped his hands around her throat, strangled and shook the woman.
The victim said Currie stopped choking her, grabbed her wrists and shook her again, but then said he apologized for everything. He then tried to prevent her from getting the phone, but after the woman threatened to scream, Currie allowed her to call the police.
Officers noted the woman’s voice was hoarse and her eyes bloodshot and she was crying as police interviewed her.
Currie told officers he only entered the apartment to get the phone charger that he had forgotten, and then stopped answering questions.
Currie was in custody as of Thursday night at the County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday at the County Law Enforcement Center in Downtown Racine.
