Milwaukee man reached speeds around 130 mph during police chase, charges state

YORKVILLE — A Milwaukee man is accused of having reached speeds around 130 mph during a police chase and allegedly tried to swap seats with the passenger after pulling over.

Demarius D. Nash, 25, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy was monitoring traffic for speed violations when he saw a black Honda Civic going 114 mph on Interstate 94.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren, and reported seeing the car use all four lanes to pass other vehicles.

The deputy was going 129 mph and still not gaining ground on the car. Heavier traffic forced the car to slow down and finally come to a stop. When the car stopped, the driver moved to the front passenger seat and the front passenger moved to the driver seat.

The deputy spoke to Nash who denied being the driver and denied changing seats despite the deputy telling him he saw him move seats. The passenger said that Nash was the driver and told her to switch seats with him.

Nash was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0