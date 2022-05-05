Milwaukee man pleads not guilty to attacks on three people at, near Regency Mall

RACINE — A Milwaukee man who was accused of attacking three men at or near Regency Mall pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday.

Jordan Springfield-Burnett, 24, pleaded not guilty to a felony count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of battery — all with repeater modifiers.

A status conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 5.

When asked about the alleged assaults, Springfield-Burnett reportedly told investigators, “Things aren’t good right now.”

Allegations

Officers were dispatched to Regency Mall, 5532 Durand Avenue, at approximately 3 p.m. on Dec. 27 for a report that an elderly man was being assaulted in a bathroom.

The victim said he heard someone enter and then stand behind him. He walked to the sink and then was punched from behind.

The victim was treated for a laceration on his cheek and an injury to his shoulder.

Two days later, on Dec. 29, officers again responded to the Regency Mall on a report of someone being assaulted in the parking lot.

The victim said that he had just left the mall when a man punched him in the back of the head and the face.

The suspect was chased by security but got away.

On Jan. 2, an officer was sent to Home Depot at 2429 S. Green Bay Road for a man being assaulted in the north parking lot.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the man, who said he was walking through the parking lot when he was approached by another man who asked him when the mall was closing.

He gave an answer and started walking away when the man began punching him in the back of the head before fleeing.

On Jan. 4, Springfield-Burnett was taken into custody.

