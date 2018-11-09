MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man allegedly violated bond in two other cases while fleeing law enforcement in Racine County last month.
Dowann Coleman, 40, is charged with one count of felony attempting to flee or elude an officer and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He faces up to three years and six months imprisonment and up to a $10,000 fine for the first charge and up to nine months imprisonment and a $10,000 fine for each of the other charges.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Oct. 23, a Racine police officer participating in a Greater Racine Human Trafficking Task Force prostitution investigation arranged to meet a prostitute at a business on Highway 20 near the West Frontage Road in Yorkville. After apprehending the alleged prostitute, police followed the Nissan that had dropped the prostitute off.
As police followed, on the West Frontage Road at Washington Avenue, the vehicle made a sudden turn without using a turn signal. After that, police activated their lights and sirens and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the Nissan didn’t comply.
The Nissan then accelerated away from police onto Interstate 94 south. The Nissan continued at 55 to 70 mph in a construction zone, creating a hazard for others traveling on the interstate. A Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy car then joined in the pursuit. In the area of Highway KR, at the county line, Kenosha County law enforcement took over the chase.
They followed the Nissan until it stopped in the area of Interstate 94 and Randall Road, just past the Illinois border, where Coleman was apprehended.
At the time of the incident, Coleman was out on bond in a Milwaukee County carrying a concealed weapon case and an Outagamie County pandering and misdemeanor bail jumping case.
An initial appearance in the Racine County case is set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Law Enforcement Center at 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Coleman was previously convicted of disorderly conduct in 2000 and carrying a concealed weapon in 1999 in Milwaukee and retail theft in 1998 in Kenosha.
