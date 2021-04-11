Milwaukee man goes to prison for drug-fueled chase after partying with Xanax for his birthday

In the car with Nero was Danni Geyer, 42, of Milwaukee, who allegedly told police that Nero fled because he knew he had a warrant.

According to the Kenosha criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Impala on northbound I-94 in Somers at about 3:15 p.m. because he saw the female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Impala fled, hitting speeds of up to 109 mph, and at least once passing vehicles on the shoulder.

The Kenosha deputy terminated the pursuit as the Impala drove into Racine County.

The chase was taken up by Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Sturtevant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Spike strips were then deployed along Highway 20.

After hitting the spike strip, the Impala’s tires were deflated, but the car kept driving. It turned northbound on Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant and drove through a dead end into a field, where it got stuck.

After establishing a perimeter with the aid of the Sturtevant Police Department’s K-9 unit, Nero and Geyer “were taken into custody without further incident.”