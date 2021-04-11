Milwaukee man goes to prison for drug-fueled chase after partying with Xanax for his birthday

RACINE — A man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Kenosha County to Mount Pleasant — following a day of partying for his birthday — was sentenced to prison on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Allen M. Nero, 37, of Milwaukee, originally faced 32 charges but ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless endangerment, attempted to elude/flee, driving with drugs in his system, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of bail jumping.
He was sentenced to three years in prison, three years extended supervised release, one year in the Racine County Jail and $600 in fines.
The sentence will be served concurrent with the time he will be serving as a result of the charges brought in Kenosha.
In Kenosha, the defendant was sentenced for fleeing/eluding law enforcement, to one year in prison, followed by two years of extended supervised release with 236 days credit for time served.
For misdemeanor driving while revoked, the defendant was sentenced to one year of probation.
Case history
Events began on September 22, 2019, when the defendant fled a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Kenosha County that ended when the defendant’s car became stuck in a farm field in Mount Pleasant.
In the car with Nero was Danni Geyer, 42, of Milwaukee, who allegedly told police that Nero fled because he knew he had a warrant.
According to the Kenosha criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Impala on northbound I-94 in Somers at about 3:15 p.m. because he saw the female passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Impala fled, hitting speeds of up to 109 mph, and at least once passing vehicles on the shoulder.
The Kenosha deputy terminated the pursuit as the Impala drove into Racine County.
The chase was taken up by Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Sturtevant Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Spike strips were then deployed along Highway 20.
After hitting the spike strip, the Impala’s tires were deflated, but the car kept driving. It turned northbound on Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant and drove through a dead end into a field, where it got stuck.
After establishing a perimeter with the aid of the Sturtevant Police Department’s K-9 unit, Nero and Geyer “were taken into custody without further incident.”
According to the criminal complaint, both admitted to taking heroin/fentanyl and Xanax while celebrating Nero’s birthday during a trip to Chicago.
Additionally, items of drug paraphernalia found in the Chevy tested positive for the presence of heroin and cocaine.
Co-defendant
Geyer entered in a negotiated in settlement with the District Attorney's Office that reduced the number of charges she faced from 12 to three.
She was sentenced on August 5, 2020 for possession of narcotic drugs, resisting/obstructing law enforcement, and bail jumping to: six years of probation with an underlying sentence of 12.5 months in the Racine County Jail and 18 months in prison followed by two years of extended supervised release.
One of the conditions of probation is the defendant should continue treatment.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 9
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Chavez M Edwards
Chavez M Edwards, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David S Silwa
David S Silwa, 3400 block of Taurus Court, Racine, possession of THC.
Brooke Erin Thomas
Brooke Erin Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury).