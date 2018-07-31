Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Former Olympia Brown Elementary School
The former Olympia Brown Elementary School, 5915 Erie St., in  Caledonia, is shown.

 CARA SPOTO, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

CALEDONIA — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man faces charges after reportedly breaking into the former Olympia Brown Elementary School building, 5915 Erie St., and for his alleged involvement in several area thefts.

The former school is located next to the now-shuttered Western Publishing building at 5945 Erie St., which has also been broken into and has been the subject of multiple police calls. The school building closed after the 2015-2016 school year; the Racine Unified School District opened a new Olympia Brown School building at 2115 5½ Mile Road for the following school year.

Joshua J. Merath is charged with a felony count of burglary of a building and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, attempting to enter a locked building, misdemeanor theft and illegally obtaining a prescription.

In December, the Racine Unified School Board voted to sell the former school to Inspired Real Estate Development for $900,000 to be developed into market rate condominiums and apartments, but the sale was never closed.

Over the summer, the district has been using the building to store items as it moves programming from Bull Fine Arts School, 815 Dekoven Ave., to Gilmore Fine Arts School, 2330 Northwestern Ave., and the Walden III programming, formerly housed at 1012 Center St., to McKinley Middle School, 2340 Mohr Ave.

According to Merath’s criminal complaint:

Police responded to the former school on Saturday after a Unified employee called in a burglary alarm. When officers arrived, they found two men who appeared intoxicated, including one later identified as Merath. The man Merath was with was reportedly bleeding from a cut on his wrist and admitted to punching and shattering a window.

While speaking with the men, police also learned of several reports of thefts from vehicles near the former school.

In the men’s car they reportedly found a prescription medication from a neighbor whose car was recently burglarized.

Merath remained in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday night, online records indicated. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 15. The other man, listed as his co-defendant, had not yet been charged as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online court records.

