Milwaukee man faces charges for two armed robberies in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee man faces charges for two armed robberies that were reported in Racine two months ago.

Shean C. Johnson Jr., 20, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On March 5, officers were sent to Carniceria La Huasteca, 1501 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, for a robbery.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to an employee who said that a man with a gun robbed her while she was working. While she was at the cash register, he approached her and demanded all of the money. He told her "Don't do nothing, I will kill you! Give me all the money!"

She gave him around $950 and then he fled the store. Another employee chased after him as the man fled down the street.

At 7:39 a.m. on March 6, officers were sent to a residence in the 1600 block of LaSalle Street. The homeowner said that there was a gun lying in her backyard. Police collected the gun and realized that it was a BB gun. An investigator reviewed surveillance video from the robbery and noticed that the BB gun matched the "gun" used by the robber. The BB gun was swabbed for DNA and sent to the State Crime Lab for testing.

On March 18, officers were sent to Super Mercado, 1105 N. Memorial Drive, for a robbery.

An employee said he had been working cashier when a man got to the counter, drew a gun from his sweatshirt and pointed it at him. He said "Give me the money now." He gave the man $430 from the register, and then the man said "I'm going to count to three. If you turn around I'm going to shoot you."

He counted to three as he went to the door and fled.

On Thursday, an investigator received information from the State Crime Lab indicating that the DNA on the BB gun belonged to Johnson.

The investigator contacted Johnson's probation agent who said that Johnson was on a GPS bracelet, but cut it off on Feb. 15; he was AWOL until March 27 when he was taken into custody on a probation warrant. She was able to identify Johnson as the man involved in the robberies.

Johnson was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

