Milwaukee man faces charges for two armed robberies in Racine

RACINE — A Milwaukee man faces charges for two armed robberies that were reported in Racine two months ago.
Shean C. Johnson Jr., 20, was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On March 5, officers were sent to Carniceria La Huasteca, 1501 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, for a robbery.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to an employee who said that a man with a gun robbed her while she was working. While she was at the cash register, he approached her and demanded all of the money. He told her "Don't do nothing, I will kill you! Give me all the money!"
She gave him around $950 and then he fled the store. Another employee chased after him as the man fled down the street.
At 7:39 a.m. on March 6, officers were sent to a residence in the 1600 block of LaSalle Street. The homeowner said that there was a gun lying in her backyard. Police collected the gun and realized that it was a BB gun. An investigator reviewed surveillance video from the robbery and noticed that the BB gun matched the "gun" used by the robber. The BB gun was swabbed for DNA and sent to the State Crime Lab for testing.
On March 18, officers were sent to Super Mercado, 1105 N. Memorial Drive, for a robbery.
An employee said he had been working cashier when a man got to the counter, drew a gun from his sweatshirt and pointed it at him. He said "Give me the money now." He gave the man $430 from the register, and then the man said "I'm going to count to three. If you turn around I'm going to shoot you."
He counted to three as he went to the door and fled.
On Thursday, an investigator received information from the State Crime Lab indicating that the DNA on the BB gun belonged to Johnson.
The investigator contacted Johnson's probation agent who said that Johnson was on a GPS bracelet, but cut it off on Feb. 15; he was AWOL until March 27 when he was taken into custody on a probation warrant. She was able to identify Johnson as the man involved in the robberies.
Johnson was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 19, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christina R. Andersen
Christina R. Andersen, 5600 block of North Meadows Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Timothy D. Brevitz
Timothy D. Brevitz, 2600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur).
Paul Eugene Doerr
Paul Eugene Doerr, 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Ethan J. Lesnick
Ethan J. Lesnick, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shane T. Lozano
Shane T. Lozano, 1600 block of Russet Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Shean C. Johnson Jr.
Shean C. Johnson Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, armed robbery.
Duanna E. Jordan
Duanna E. Jordan, 600 block of 10th Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property.
Daryl M. Knighten
Daryl M. Knighten, 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, stalking.
Sarah L. Mastaglio
Sarah L. Mastaglio, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Alfredo A. Palomares Jr.
Alfredo A. Palomares Jr., 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), fourth degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).
Warnethel Walker
Warnethel Walker, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia.