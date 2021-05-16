Milwaukee man charged with OWI; allegedly reached speeds of about 100 mph with children in vehicle

VILLAGE OF RAYMOND — A Milwaukee man was charged with an OWI after reaching speeds of about 100 mph; he allegedly had children in the car sleeping on the floor and not wearing seatbelts.
Frank Edward Thomas Jr., 46, was charged with six felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and six misdemeanor counts operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, first offense, with a minor child in the car.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 27, a Racine County Sheriff's Office deputy was on patrol when a van passed his car at an extremely high rate of speed near 7 Mile Road. The car was allegedly going 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The deputy got behind the car and saw it swerving, and at one point it crossed over the solid yellow line. A traffic stop was made and the driver was identified as Thomas.
When asked about the speed and swerving, he said he was "taking them home," referring to the children in the van. The child in the front passenger seat wasn't wearing a seat belt and the five children in the back of the van were lying on the floor sleeping, also without wearing seatbelts.
While speaking to Thomas, the deputy noticed his eyes were bloodshot and glossy and his speech was slurred and slowed. After reportedly failing the sobriety tests, he was taken into custody and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw. He admitted to drinking and stopped drinking when he was pulled over. He said he drank four 16-ounce beers at a bar. He had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.362, more than four times the legal limit.
Thomas was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
