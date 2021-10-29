Milwaukee man charged with 3rd OWI; allegedly was swerving all over I-94

A Milwaukee man allegedly was swerving all over the road on the Interstate in Racine County and has now been charged with his third OWI.
Sean Michael Morris, 35, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was on patrol on Interstate 94 near Highway K when he was notified of a potential drunken driver. Two people called in a Jeep that was reportedly swerving all over the roadway.
The deputy found the Jeep, saw lane deviation and initiated a traffic stop. He saw the driver moving items from the front of the car to the back seat.
The deputy spoke to the driver, Morris, and noticed a heavy odor of alcohol coming from the car. Morris claimed he was "very tired." He denied drinking and said the odor was actually from his clothes.
A 24-ounce Mike's Hard Lemonade bottle was on the rear floorboard of the car, was mostly gone and cold to the touch. Morris was arrested on suspicion of OWI; Department of Transportation records confirmed his license was revoked.
Morris was given a $700 signature bond and a $300 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
