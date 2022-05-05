Milwaukee man charged for selling heroin at 7 Mile Fair flea market last year

RAYMOND — A Milwaukee man has been accused of selling heroin at the 7 Mile Fair flea market.
Anthony L. Ball, 32, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics and manufacture/deliver heroin less than or equal to 3 grams.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 30, 2021, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office utilized a confidential informant to purchase heroin from a man known as “Dreads” at 7 Mile Fair flea market, 2720 W. Seven Mile Road.
The confidential informant met with the suspect vehicle and noticed that “Dreads” wasn’t in the vehicle. Instead, he bought the suspected heroin from Ball. The suspected heroin weighed 1.2 grams and tested positive for the presence of both heroin and fentanyl.
Ball was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 4, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mauro Lopez
Mauro Lopez, 1500 block of Maple Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Konrad J. Haase
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Konrad J. Haase, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marcus C. Haynes
Marcus C. Haynes, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer.
Anthony L. Ball
Anthony L. Ball, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), felony bail jumping.
Daniel A. Kirk
Daniel A. Kirk, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Eric Warfield
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric Warfield, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, drive or operate motor vehicle without owner's consent, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor theft, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.