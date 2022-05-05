Milwaukee man charged for selling heroin at 7 Mile Fair flea market last year

RAYMOND — A Milwaukee man has been accused of selling heroin at the 7 Mile Fair flea market.

Anthony L. Ball, 32, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics and manufacture/deliver heroin less than or equal to 3 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 30, 2021, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office utilized a confidential informant to purchase heroin from a man known as “Dreads” at 7 Mile Fair flea market, 2720 W. Seven Mile Road.

The confidential informant met with the suspect vehicle and noticed that “Dreads” wasn’t in the vehicle. Instead, he bought the suspected heroin from Ball. The suspected heroin weighed 1.2 grams and tested positive for the presence of both heroin and fentanyl.

Ball was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

