 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Milwaukee man charged for selling heroin at 7 Mile Fair flea market last year

  • 0

RAYMOND — A Milwaukee man has been accused of selling heroin at the 7 Mile Fair flea market.

Anthony Ball

Ball

Anthony L. Ball, 32, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics and manufacture/deliver heroin less than or equal to 3 grams.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 30, 2021, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office utilized a confidential informant to purchase heroin from a man known as “Dreads” at 7 Mile Fair flea market, 2720 W. Seven Mile Road.

The confidential informant met with the suspect vehicle and noticed that “Dreads” wasn’t in the vehicle. Instead, he bought the suspected heroin from Ball. The suspected heroin weighed 1.2 grams and tested positive for the presence of both heroin and fentanyl.

Ball was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Air quality deteriorates to dangerous levels in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News