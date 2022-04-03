Milwaukee man allegedly tried to fight a Racine cop, threatened to kill officers

RACINE — A Milwaukee man allegedly tried to fight a police officer at Speedway on 2110 S. Green Bay Road and then threatened to kill several officers.
Jermaine M. Thomas, 46, was charged with five felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, an officer was sent to the Speedway gas station at 2110 S. Green Bay Road for an unwanted party.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a man, identified as Thomas, outside of the door.
As the officer approached Thomas, he started yelling "I don't give a (expletive)." Thomas was not making sense and was being verbally derogatory and offensive to passersby.
When he was advised that he was not wanted there, Thomas said "What the (expletive) you wanna do then?" and "Man I'll spit in yo (expletive) face so you whup me."
He then began posturing and getting into a boxer's stance. He stepped towards the officer and balled up his fists.
Eventually, Thomas complied with orders and got on the ground. He threatened the officer and his family while being put in handcuffs. He said things such as "I'll (expletive) bury you," and "I'll kill you." At the hospital, Thomas continued to threaten officers.
Thomas has an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 1, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Surena M. Sabala
Surena M. Sabala, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).
Austin J. Stamm
Austin J. Stamm, Greenfield, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Jermaine M. Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jermaine M. Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Rayshawn Campbell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rayshawn Campbell, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Michael A. Lucero
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael A. Lucero, 600 block of East Main Street, Waterford, attempting to flee or elude an officer.