Milwaukee man allegedly throws drugs out of his car while fleeing deputy

A Milwaukee man was recommended for a charge of second offense of operating while impaired after he was observed throwing a baggie containing multicolored pills and powder out of his car that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine/MDMA (ecstasy), according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Kimanzi F. McCray, 41, from Milwaukee, was recommended for the following charges: fleeing and eluding, second offense of operating while impaired, operating while revoked–alcohol related, possession of MDMA and a probation hold.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a deputy observed an SUV deviating from its southbound lane on Interstate 94 approaching Highway 20.

As the deputy initiated the traffic stop, the vehicle slowed, but did not stop. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, later identified as McCray, continued to exit the Interstate at Highway 20.

As he exited the Interstate, he reportedly threw a baggie out the window and proceeded back onto the Interstate, northbound from Highway 20.

He continued northbound, failing to yield to the fully marked squad, on the Interstate at speeds between 45 mph and 58 mph until he drove over spike strips deployed by a deputy near Highway K.

The spike strips successfully deflated all four tires on the offending vehicle, causing McCray to pull over on the off ramp to Highway K. McCray was taken into custody without incident, the release stated.

During this time, the baggie that was thrown from the vehicle was recovered. It contained multicolored pills and powder that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine/MDMA (ecstasy).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0