RACINE — After making an appearance in Racine County Court and reportedly becoming upset with the judge, a Milwaukee was arrested after making several profanity-laced statements inside the courthouse.

Gregory A. Washington, 35, of the 3900 block of North 13th Street, Milwaukee, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of threat to a judge, and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, when Washington left the courtroom and entered the lobby, he allegedly yelled at the clerk, “(Expletive) this place. This place is all (expletive) up.”

He reportedly continued to yell “I hate this place, I’m going to kill all you (expletive) (white racial slur),” and walked out the building.

The complaint said that Washington then went to the eighth floor of the courthouse and claimed the judge has “been (expletive) him over the last year now,” and wanted a new judge.

He then allegedly said, “I’m going to shoot him.”

Washington was placed in handcuffs and arrested, and according to the complaint, started yelling “Bro you told them to send me to jail. Yes, you did bro.”

He also allegedly tried to pull away from officers as they were escorting him, but was eventually detained.

Washington was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

